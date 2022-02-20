I’m Not Ignoring You, I’m Exhausted – Facebook Post Goes Viral For It’s Brutal Honesty

Sometimes, even regular communication can be too much after a full day doing what has to be done. It seems like, with every passing day, our stress levels and daily tasks are getting worse. There are times it's hard to focus on all that we have to juggle. Many times, those closest to us, suffer the effects of our stress.

I feel it, too

Every evening, I have an overwhelming feeling of stress. It's like I can't focus because there is so much going on inside my head. A list of things I still have to do before I go to bed make my mind foggy. I become irritable and it appears I'm ignoring everything else going on in the room.

It's mainly work related because there is so much to do and sometimes not enough hours in the day to get it all done. That fact brings on guilt thoughts of what I am not doing, that I need to do, around the house.

Things slide and I get angry or I appear to distracted and uncaring. I haven't figured out how to have a work/life balance. I have a constant feeling of being overwhelmed. I feel like everyone needs something of me and I don't have enough time in my day.

I'm exhausted because I get up so early, drive so much, and work late. It's not you, it's me. I promise. Just give me a minute to regroup. Some time for me.

I saw this Facebook post and I could totally relate to every word Kayla wrote in her status. I think most of us can. Her honesty was refreshing and the conversation is needed.

I’m not ignoring you, I’m overwhelmed. I wake up. Someone needs me. I go to work. Someone needs me. I get home. Someone needs me. There’s dishes in the sink. Clothes in the dryer for the third time. Baths are to be taken. Toys need to be picked up. People to be fed. I feel like with each passing year, I almost have less and less free time, but yet I work more. I’m not ignoring you. I’m breathing. Trying to find peace and quiet in this overthinking mind. I’m trying to catch up on housework. Trying to be a good mom. Trying to make sure everyone around me is taken care of. I’m not ignoring you. I’m exhausted.

Just like her, I feel like I'm always letting someone down and like I have to make excuses and try to explain my behavior.

But, the truth is, I'm just doing the best I can. I'm trying to be everything to everybody and sometimes I don't do a good job. But, I'm trying. I'm trying to find some peace in my day, so I can be better to you.

So, like Kayla, know that I'm not ignoring you, I'm just tired and I love you.

Women aren't the only ones feeling this way. We are all pushed to our limit, especially at work. You don't even have to be a parent to feel this way. It feels like work consumes our lives.

We know work isn't going to slow down, so we need to find moments of peace within our own lives. At work, we have started meditating for 10 minutes, right before lunch. We do it a couple times a week and I feel like it's helping us feel better.

If nothing else, it forces us to stop working for a little bit. We breath, relax our bodies, clear our minds, and reset so we can get on with the rest of the day. We use the Calm app. It's awesome.

If you are feeling like Kayla and I, here are some tips that might help you when you feel overwhelmed and exhausted.

