Does This Bath & Body Works Exchange Policy Hack Really Work?

Can you really return or exchange Bath & Body Works products if they've been used, no matter how long you've had them?

According to TikTok, this particular retail hack may actually work!

TikTok user @jozterzz uploaded a video of their friend exchanging a box of old Bath & Body Works products for brand new ones. The video reached over 3.1 million views.

The clip shows the friend walking up to the counter with a bunch of old, used products, which she then appears to successfully exchange for brand new items.

"Exchanging her old stuff at bath and body works for new stuff for free," text positioned over the footage reads.

Watch below:

According to Bath & Body Works' official website, their return policy states:

We just want you to love it! Return anything, anytime for any reason. 100% Guaranteed.

"If at any time you're not completely satisfied with the quality of our products, you may return them to any of our Bath & Body Works or White Barn Stores in the US for a full refund, subject to the terms of our Return Policy," the policy continues.

However, a sub-section of the policy titled "Can I Return an Empty Product?" clarifies that while partially or somewhat used products are applicable for returns or exchanges, empty containers and fully used products usually do not apply:

Our return policy is intended to help customers who have issues that are related to poor product performance or unsatisfactory customer experience and is not intended to be taken advantage of when a product performs as expected. If a product has been fully used, it would seem that it has met its performance expectations.

Nevertheless, it seems many people have had success exchanging completely used products at the U.S. retail chain, even fully burned candles.

In December 2021, TikTok user @marleyshow1 documented the moment they traded in a batch of fully used Bath & Body Works candles for brand new candles.

“Just walked into [the] store and said I want to exchange my candles and they let me [for] free, no receipt and I walked away with brand new candles,” @marleyshow1 wrote in the comments.

Another TikTok user claiming to be a former Bath & Body Works employee weighed in on @marleyshow1's video, confirming "you CAN do this" and that similar exchanges and returns took up "80% of the transactions I ever rang up."

Speaking to PopCrush, an anonymous former Bath & Body Works employee confirms the hack indeed works: "I used to work at B&BW in college and we had to do exchanges even if the product was like 90% used."

That said, just try not to abuse the generous policy — after all, it's subject to change.