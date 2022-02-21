Here’s Why It Will Be Nearly Impossible To Find Rice Krispies In The Evansville Area

I sure hope that you don't have a craving for Rice Krispies Treats anytime soon.

Especially over the past year or two, we have heard a lot about supply shortages in the news. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been many shortages in the supply and demand chain. It started with toilet paper, then there was meat, ketchup, and soft drink shortages. Heck, even some of our favorite restaurants have been affected by shortages over the past year. Unfortunately, the shortages are continuing.

The next time you go to the store, take a look at how empty some of the shelves are. I went to get groceries yesterday and I was walking down the cereal aisle when I noticed a very notable cereal was missing. Rice Krispies are the latest product facing a shortage, and social media is not okay with it.

So much for trying to make some Rice Krispies Treats anytime soon. Now, the big question here is how long will this shortage last? Kellogs released a statement regarding the shortage and they didn't really give us the news that we were hoping to hear:

“There is a temporary shortage due to supply constraints in manufacturing. We do not have an estimated date on when it will be back in stock but can assure you, we’re working as fast as we can to get it back on store shelves. We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused.”

Now, while it may be hard to find Rice Krispies in the Evansville area, it's not entirely impossible to find them, for the time being. Kellogg’s recommends using the “Where to buy” tool on its website, to find local stores that currently have Rice Krispies in stock.

I don't know about you, but now I have the sudden craving to make a bowl of Rice Krispies (with a couple of spoonfuls of sugar because that's the only way to eat it). I guess it's really true what they say: You don't know what you've got until it's gone...

