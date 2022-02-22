It's stories like these that keep me asking, "WHY?"

Illinois has some strange breaking news stories and sometimes they sound very, very fake. But, this story is definitely real and I can't believe this robber wasn't focused on taking ANY cash.

This Chicago man was on a mission: Steal an excavator from a construction site and bust into Dollar Tree. Well, all that work for what? Clearly he really needed something and it couldn't wait until morning.

After driving the excavator to the Dollar Store down the road (not suspicious at all), Michael Younger began smashing in the glass windows of the store!

Now, you'd expect him to go straight to the cash registers and just start stuffing his pockets with cash. What Younger did next is a bit questionable...

This man went straight for the deodorant cans. Yup, he didn't even take any cash from the registers.

WHY? Maybe he just needed some deodorant, but it's a bit excessive when you drive an entire tractor across town just to get some dollar deodorants.

Not only did he take deodorant cans, he grabbed some empty gift cards sitting at the register. What a steal, man!

What he didn't know was an alarm company was watching all of his moves during this "wild" mission he set out to do. After leaving the entire cash register behind and booking it with just deodorant cans and gift cards, the cops eventually found him and Younger was arrested.

Moral of the story: If you need deodorant from Dollar Tree and don't have the money, I don't recommend breaking in with an excavator, ever. Someone will be more than willing to buy it for you, most of the time!

