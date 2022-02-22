You’re Going To Want To Go Glamping In Tipis And Wagons In The Smoky Mountains

Why stay at a cabin or a hotel when you visit the Smoky Mountains when you can have a truly unique experience like this on your next trip?

We have highlighted several places to stay in the Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge area of the Smoky Mountains in the past. From cabins with indoor pools to treehouses high in the mountains, there are so many options for you when planning a visit. However, I have never seen anything quite like what Smoky Hollow Outdoor Resort has to offer you on your next trip.

Smoky Hollow Outdoor Resort

Located in the heart of the Smoky Mountains in Sevierville, Tennessee, you will find the Smoky Hollow Outdoor Resort. This retreat is known as a glampground. Why? Because they specialize in unique glamping experiences. Now, there's a chance that you might be wondering what exactly "glamping" is. Glamping is a style of camping with amenities and, in some cases, resort-style services not usually associated with "traditional" camping. So, think of it like a huge fancy tent with heat and AC, on top of several other unique features.

When it comes to Smoky Hollow Outdoor Resort, they offer several types of stays. You could always stay in one of their cabins or their treehouses (which are coming soon according to their websites), but if you really want to get a unique glamping experience, you could stay in one of their glamping tipis or Conestoga Wagons with a beautiful mountain view.

Glamping Tipis

This is glamping at its finest. Their Sioux-style tipis sleep up to four people, but they aren't any ordinary tipi.

Don't let the exterior fool you, as soon as you step inside these tipis, you will be amazed to find a plush king-size bed, heating and air conditioning, a Keurig, mini-fridge, microwave, and a two-person dinette set.

Outside, each tipi t has its own private fire ring, charcoal grill and a picnic table. If you're wondering where the bathroom is, they have private bathrooms at the Community Corral. I don't know about you, but I would love to spend a weekend in one of these tipis!

Conestoga Wagons

Talk about a one-of-a-kind glamping experience. I never thought of sleeping in a wagon until now!

These Conestoga Wagons are way bigger than they appear. Each one has a king bed and a set of twin bunk beds all equipped with high-quality mattresses and linens, sleeping up to four people. Along with the beds, the wagons also have heating and air conditioning, a Keurig, mini-fridge, custom made wagon wheel table, 2 chairs, and a microwave.

The wagons are located near a large community fire pit with complimentary firewood with a short walk to a private bathroom where your towels, shampoo, conditioner, and body wash are provided. Not a bad deal, right? On top of all of that, who wouldn't want to wake up to this view?

You can find out more about Smoky Hollow Outdoor Resort and its other amenities by clicking here. Oh, and while you're at it, check out some other unique stays in the Smoky Mountains below!

