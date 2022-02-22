Never Grow Up Inside This Peter Pan Inspired Missouri Bar

The Jolly Roger waits for you to come aboard at this Peter Pan-inspired Bar in St. Louis.

The bar will be a one-day event where customers can experience the wonder of the Blue Lagoon, climb aboard the Jolly Roger, and hang out at the Lost Boys Hideout. Tickets are on sale now for the event which promises to make all your childhood dreams come true. The pop-up bar will be in St. Louis for a while, it runs through April 2023.

This pop-up bar in St. Louis is just one of the cities the bar will be located along with Pittsburgh, Denver, and Columbus this event just by the decorations looks amazing.

Watch out for Captain Hook and keep your ears open for the ticking crocodile. There’ll be plenty of challenges to complete and prizes to be won! If you’ve always wanted to experience the fantasy of Neverland, grab your friends and get your tickets soon!

There are even family sessions that will be available, I was thinking there is no way that this pop-up would not have some sort of family entertainment. Time slots are 90-minutes each and tickets are $45 each.

