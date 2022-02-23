Missouri Man Falls in Mud Hole, Rescued After 4 Hour Struggle

In one of the more dramatic reasons to not get to work on time, a Missouri man was walking between houses when he suddenly fell in a mud hole where he remained for 4 hours before rescuers could come to his aid.

Fox 2 St. Louis shared the story of a 30-year-old north St. Louis man who was walking to work when he took a shortcut between 2 houses. He sank in a mud hole that was waist deep and could not get himself free.

They reported that one leg went straight down into the mud while the other was bent behind him. He began yelling for help, but no one heard him apparently for 4 hours. That turned a simple fall in a hole into a life-threatening situation where he could have died from exposure.

I also saw this story shared by Yahoo News. The good news is the man appears to be making a full recovery.

One question that came to my mind is how did such a prominent hole develop without the homeowners knowing? It's possible that recent snow and rain caused it to develop although it doesn't appear to be covered in snow based on the rescue videos shared by Fox 2 St. Louis.

All's well that ends well with a lesson learned about watching where you step and being mindful of cries for help.

