Watch Illinois Dog Get Rescued After Falling into a Sinkhole

Macy is a golden retriever who lives with her owner in Streator, Illinois. She had gone missing for almost an entire day before it was discovered that the scared dog had fallen down a sinkhole.

Although Macy's harrowing experience happened back in February, her rescue is just now being reported by Yahoo News. According to a video share by SWNS, Macy was found after another dog alerted people of her whereabouts in the sinkhole. This is the moment she was safely returned her owner.

Considering that this happened in late February, it's fortunate that Macy was rescued with no serious health issues. Being underground likely helped her deal with the Illinois cold.

No other details were shared about Macy's ordeal other than the fact that she's now happily back inside in her Streator, Illinois home. Unfortunately, there are no details on the dog that led rescuers to Macy's location so he/she remains an unsung Illinois dog hero.

