This time of year, when we are in the strange phase where it isn't quite winter and isn't quite spring, really has me craving warmer weather and an adventure into the great outdoors.

This Is The Perfect Time to Start Thinking About Getting Outdoors

There is something really magical about sitting around a campfire, out in the middle of nowhere, and seeing the vast and infinite sky full of stars above. I love getting away from civilization to spend time outdoors. Being in nature is truly one of life's simple pleasures. It is always a bonus if you happen to be able to drop a line in the water and do some fishing too (with a proper license of course!)

Photo by Jonathan Forage on Unsplash

Indiana Offers a Number of Outdoor Recreation Options

There are of course a number of other amazing outdoor activities that you can enjoy here in the Hoosier State, aside from camping. Personally, I prefer recreational shooting when it comes to both firearms and bows but hunting is a popular outdoor activity across Indiana - for large game like deer or smaller game like squirrels and rabbits.

Photo by Tegan Mierle on Unsplash

The Outdoors Aren't Just for Men

I think that when it comes to outdoor activities, a lot of women find themselves shying away from taking the lead on things like camping, hunting, and fishing but we don't have to. There is a three-day workshop in Northern Indiana that can teach you all kinds of skills to whip you into the outdoors-woman of your dreams.

Photo by Sylas Boesten on Unsplash

What Is Indiana BOW?

The Indiana BOW Workshop - BOW stands for Becoming an Outdoors-Woman by the way - is an intensive workshop that will teach any number of outdoor skills that will have you ready to venture out into nature in just three short days.

Whether you've never stepped foot in the woods or you're a seasoned outdoor enthusiast, you'll have a wild time at Indiana's Becoming an Outdoors-Woman workshop, The program is designed for women 18-80+ to learn outdoor skills in a relaxed, low-pressure environment. Shoot clay targets, catch a trophy bass, become a campfire gourmet cook, make a fur hat, spot rare wild birds, or learn to track deer...it's up to you. Design your own outdoor experience to match your interests!

The list of skills available to choose from is nothing short of impressive and you may find it difficult to narrow it down to just the four that you will get to choose to learn. From firearm safety and basic archery to more advanced skills like trailer handling or wild edible identification, there are plenty of options to choose from to craft your perfect three days of learning.

Photo by Mikhail Odintsov on Unsplash

What Can I Learn?

Here are just some of the sessions you will be able to take:

Bow Hunting

BOW Wilderness Survival

Camping Basics

Trapping & Fur Craft

Geocaching

Intro to Turkey Hunting

Photo by Adam McCoid on Unsplash

What Else Can I Learn?

Natural Gardening & Backyard Habitat

Wild Edibles & Wildflowers

Firearms Safety

Fish & Game Cleaning

Personal Safety

Wildlife Habitat & Tracking

plus over a dozen more

Photo by Matt Whitacre on Unsplash

When & How Much?

Registration for the event will begin on March 1, 2022, and the three-day event will take place April 29th - May 1st, 2022. The cost is $250 per person but not only includes the tutelage of four skills you choose but does also includes your food and lodging as well. The three-day workshop will take place at Ross Camp located at 9225 W. 75 S. in West Lafayette, Indiana.



Where Do I Sign Up?

Get all of the details about the three-day Becoming Outdoors-Women workshop, including more on what to expect over the course of the three days, and what you should plan to pack, by visiting IndianaBOW.com. Indiana BOW is a 501 c3 non-profit in the state of Indiana.

[SOURCE: Indiana BOW]