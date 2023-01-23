Winter Storm Watch: Parts of Indiana Could See Up to 8 Inches of Snow Tuesday Night

Another Winter Storm is on the way and it could bring nearly a foot of snow to some parts of Indiana.

Indiana Winter

Since the first official day of winter on December 21st we have seen temperatures here in Evansville reach a blistering low of -6 degrees on December 23rd and climb as high as 64 degrees on January 11th. That's a 70-degree difference in less than three weeks' time. There is no doubt that Indiana winters are unpredictable.

Winter Storm on the Way

Now, less than two weeks since we saw the mercury climb into the mid-sixties, we are expecting another winter storm across the Hoosier State, and with it a chance for snow according to the National Weather Service.

Winter Storm Watch

Currently, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for portions of both Northern and Central Indiana. The Winter Storm Watch will impact a number of cities in both parts of the state including Elkhart, Fort Wayne, Lafayette, Carmel, Noblesville, Indianapolis, Muncie, Greencastle, Terre Haute, Bloomington, and Vincennes. (See the Full List Here) The Winter Storm Watch will be in effect from Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Central parts of the state can expect between 3 to 7 inches of snow accumulations and the northern parts of the state will see up to 8 inches of snow according to the National Weather Service.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

In addition to the Winter Storm Watch issued for both Northern and Central Indiana, a Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued for Southeast Indiana. The Hazardous Weather Outlook predicts 2 to 4 inches of snow possible Tuesday into Wednesday.

Plan Ahead

If you have lived here for any amount of time, you are familiar with what to expect, but just a reminder, with this type of weather, travel can be affected. Roads will be slick so caution should be taken. Allow extra time to reach your destination if you do have to travel.

[Source: National Weather Service]

