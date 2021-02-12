Winter Storm Watch Issued for Valentine’s Day and Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for parts of the WBKR listening area. It goes into effect during the evening on Valentine's Day and carries into late Monday night. While it's not yet clear just how much snowfall we will get, guidance is indicating snowfall of at least four inches and higher. And, there could be a lot more.

National Weather Service

Here's the latest forecast from the NWS:

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Sunday night through late Monday night. Moderate to locally heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 or more inches possible.

Areas affected include southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

Here's the current weather map. As you can see, much of the country is set to be impacted by this storm and ALL of the tristate will be.

National Weather Service

Earlier today here at WBKR, we shared news that various forecast models are indicating "significant" snowfall amounts. In fact, forecasters at The Weather Channel indicated that we could see up to a foot of snow TWICE. When this storm wraps up late Monday another is set to arrive on Wednesday.

Of course, we'll continue to monitor the situation because conditions and projections are ever-evolving. However, for now, that just-issued Winter Storm Watch looms in the distance.

We'll keep in touch with the National Weather Service and our friends at Eyewitness News for additional forecast info. And, as always, you can follow us on our website, our Facebook page, on our station app and, of course, on air for continuing coverage and updates.

News of the Winter Storm Watch comes just two days after Winter Storm Warnings and Ice Storm Warnings were issued for the WBKR coverage area. Many western Kentucky counties were hit with about a half inch of ice and much of it remains due to temps below freezing.

