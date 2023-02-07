This time of year, when we are in the strange phase where it isn't quite winter and isn't quite spring, really has me craving warmer weather and an adventure into the great outdoors.

This Is The Perfect Time to Start Thinking About Getting Outdoors

There is something really magical about sitting around a campfire, out in the middle of nowhere, and seeing the vast and infinite sky full of stars above. I love getting away from civilization to spend time outdoors. Camping and being in nature is truly one of life's simple pleasures. It is always a bonus if you happen to be able to drop a line in the water and do some fishing too (with a proper license of course!)

Photo by Jonathan Forage on Unsplash Photo by Jonathan Forage on Unsplash loading...

Indiana Offers a Number of Outdoor Recreation Options

There are of course a number of other amazing outdoor activities that you can enjoy here in Indiana, aside from camping. Personally, I prefer recreational shooting when it comes to both firearms and bows but hunting is a popular outdoor activity across Indiana - for large game like deer or smaller game like squirrels and rabbits.

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Tegan Mierle on Unsplash Photo by Tegan Mierle on Unsplash loading...

The Outdoors Aren't Just for Men

I think that when it comes to outdoor activities, a lot of women find themselves shying away from taking the lead on things like camping, hunting, and fishing but we don't have to. There is a three-day workshop in Southern Indiana that can teach you all kinds of skills to whip you into the outdoors woman of your dreams.

Photo by Sylas Boesten on Unsplash Photo by Sylas Boesten on Unsplash loading...

Women's Wilderness Weekend

Indiana State Parks will be hosting a Women's Wilderness Weekend at Patoka Lake. The event is open to women ages 16 and older and will offer the opportunity to learn a number of outdoor skills including bushcraft, archery, wilderness first aid, and more. According to the Indiana State Parks Facebook page,

Women age 16 and older can participate in activities that include in-depth archery lessons, kayaking, Dutch oven cooking, basic bush craft, hunting 101, wilderness first aid, trap shooting, rifle, boat operations, and self-defense, just to name a few!

Photo by Adam McCoid on Unsplash Photo by Adam McCoid on Unsplash loading...

When & How Much?

Registration for the event continues through April 10th, and the three-day event will take place April 21st - 23rd, 2023. The cost is just $75 per person which is a nominal fee when you consider the skills that you will walk away with after the weekend is through.



Where Do I Sign Up?

To learn more about the Women's Wilderness Weekend at Patoke Lake, or to register, you can send an email to dreckelhoff@dnr.IN.gov and vnelson@dnr.IN.gov to request your registration packet.

[SOURCE: Indiana State Parks]