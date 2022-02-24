Angel here! My bargain of the week is arriving a bit early and oh is it GOOD! How about a $5 bag sale at The Common Good Community Store.

The Common Good Community Store is committed to creating relationships in the community by providing an amazingly affordable place to find furniture, clothing, household items, and other unique items you might not be able to find anywhere else in Owensboro.

WHY THEY DO WHAT THEY DO

The store's main focus is to give back to the community by providing good quality thrift items at affordable prices. The money that is brought in through sales from the store goes directly back to the community for their needs.





YOU CAN VOLUNTEER

When you visit you'll notice several folks working to make sure the store is in tip-top shape and they are all volunteers. This helps the funds raised to strictly go to the need. So when you shop you are helping to give right back.





DEALS, DEALS, DEALS

Right now they are doing their $5 bag sale. The way the sale works is you stuff as many clothing and shoe items in a bag as you can get for just $5. The bag sale is for ADULT clothes only. If you're strategic you can get tons of items in your bags. Angel here and I do the fold and tight roll. I have been known to get well over 30 items into a bag at one time.

They are open Tuesdays & Thursdays from 9 a.m.-Noon.

