You Won’t Believe What Was Found In Abandoned Illinois Bank Vault

In this abandoned bank vault in Illinois, you will not believe what was found.
Is It Illegal To Break Into An Abandoned Bank Vault?
That is a very good question. Well, if you just bust into an abandoned bank and start ransacking the vault, then yes it is.
In this case, no because these guys have permission. They are professional salvagers and they paid for the right to go through this abandoned bank. Once they are done, it will be torn down.
Going Through An Old Bank Vault Would Be Fun
I think it could be a fun little adventure to go through an old vault of an abandoned bank. First of all, just getting into the lockboxes would be a task. There is a payoff, hopefully. Anything you find, you get to keep.
Think of the rush of pretending to be a bank robber. How great would that be? Especially, if you do not have to worry about being arrested.
It is kind of like that Reality TV Show, Storage Wars but with a bank instead of storage units.
What Kind Of Treasures Did They Discover?
Well, unfortunately, with all their hard work they only found a handful of things.
A Couple Of Silver Coins
A Necklace With A Charm
A $100 Bill
A Small Piece Of Gold
Better luck next time.
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.
Can You Guess The Abandoned Rockford Business?
Can You Guess The Abandoned Rockford Business?
28 Photos of a Former NBA Star's Abandoned Illinois Mansion
Look inside the sad and weird remains of a mansion, completed in 1988.
This Abandoned Illinois Animal Hospital Is Littered with A Whole Lot of Strange
This animal hospital has sat deserted since at least the early 2000s.
This Abandoned Illinois Animal Hospital Is Littered with A Whole Lot of Strange
This animal hospital has sat deserted since at least the early 2000s.
Ummm, can anyone explain why these toys are tethered to an abandoned motel south of Rockford???