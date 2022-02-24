You Won’t Believe What Was Found In Abandoned Illinois Bank Vault

In this abandoned bank vault in Illinois, you will not believe what was found.

Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois loading...

Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois loading...

Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois loading...

Is It Illegal To Break Into An Abandoned Bank Vault?

That is a very good question. Well, if you just bust into an abandoned bank and start ransacking the vault, then yes it is.

Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois loading...

Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois loading...

Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois loading...

In this case, no because these guys have permission. They are professional salvagers and they paid for the right to go through this abandoned bank. Once they are done, it will be torn down.

Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois loading...

Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois loading...

Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois loading...

Going Through An Old Bank Vault Would Be Fun

I think it could be a fun little adventure to go through an old vault of an abandoned bank. First of all, just getting into the lockboxes would be a task. There is a payoff, hopefully. Anything you find, you get to keep.

Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois loading...

Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois loading...

Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois loading...

Think of the rush of pretending to be a bank robber. How great would that be? Especially, if you do not have to worry about being arrested.

Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois loading...

Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois loading...

Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois loading...

It is kind of like that Reality TV Show, Storage Wars but with a bank instead of storage units.

Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois loading...

Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois loading...

Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois loading...

What Kind Of Treasures Did They Discover?

Well, unfortunately, with all their hard work they only found a handful of things.

A Couple Of Silver Coins

Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois loading...

A Necklace With A Charm

Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois loading...

A $100 Bill

Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois loading...

A Small Piece Of Gold

Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois loading...

Better luck next time.

Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois loading...

Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois loading...

Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois loading...

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. loading...

Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois loading...

Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois loading...

Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois loading...

Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois loading...

Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois loading...

Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois loading...

Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois loading...

Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois loading...

Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois Photo From YouTube Video Of Abandoned Bank In Illinois loading...

Can You Guess The Abandoned Rockford Business? Can You Guess The Abandoned Rockford Business?

28 Photos of a Former NBA Star's Abandoned Illinois Mansion Look inside the sad and weird remains of a mansion, completed in 1988.

This Abandoned Illinois Animal Hospital Is Littered with A Whole Lot of Strange This animal hospital has sat deserted since at least the early 2000s.

This Abandoned Illinois Animal Hospital Is Littered with A Whole Lot of Strange This animal hospital has sat deserted since at least the early 2000s.