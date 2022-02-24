These Are The 10 Best Places to Eat in Evansville According to Trip Advisor

The next time you can't decide where you want to go out to eat, this might come in handy.

Here's a classic situation: You ask your significant other where he or she wants to eat, and the response is "I don't care. Where do you want to go?" So you run through the list of restaurants in your head and none of them work for the other person. We have all been there before. It can take entirely way too long to decide where to eat, and by the time a decision is finally made, you aren't even hungry anymore.

Part of that problem could be that Evansville has so many options in terms of great restaurants that it might be hard to really decide which one sounds best. Trip Advisor has found the best places to eat in Evansville. So this should make things a little easier for you...in theory. You still might have a divided household when it comes to where you want to go, but hey, it's a start.

For me personally, when I can't decide what I want to eat when I am in Evansville, I have my go-to. I will choose Grandy's every single time. I love that place! Unfortunately, Grandy's didn't make the list here...which I am not sure why. Regardless, this is a pretty strong list of restaurants here in Evansville. Check them out:

10. Cavanaugh's

Cavanaugh's Steakhouse is located inside of Tropicana along the Ohio River. They have soups, salads, and steaks. A great idea for date night!

9. Bandana's BBQ

Bandana's Bar-B-Q has a variety of BBQ pork, beef, chicken, and ribs. They have their own BBQ sauces and great sides!

8. Ma T 888 China Bistro

Ma T 888 China Bistro is located on Vogel Road in Evansville and offers sushi and other Chinese dishes that you will fall in love with!

7. Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill is a seafood restaurant located along the Lloyd Expressway. If you're a seafood lover, this is a place you need to visit!

6. Gerst Bavarian Haus

Gerst Bavarian Haus has a variety of German and American food, including wiener schnitzel, bratwurst, and corned beef and cabbage. You can find them on West Franklin Street in Evansville.

5. Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano

Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano is an Italian cuisine chain that is located off of the Lloyd Expressway. I highly recommend the chicken parmesan there.

4. Acropolis Restaurant & Catering

Acropolis has a wide variety of Greek and Mediterranean cuisine. They also incorporate American dishes as well.

3. Bru Burger Bar

Bru Burger Bar serves up gourmet burgers from the old Greyhound building in downtown Evansville. They offer quite a bit of unique burgers and sandwiches. Oh, and their house-made ketchup is some of the best I have ever had!

2. Turoni's

Turoni's Pizzery & Brewery has been an Evansville staple for years. Known for their thin crust pizza and their own brews, Turoni's is a must-try restaurant in Evansville.

1. The Log Inn

The Log Inn is the oldest restaurant in Indiana, built in 1825. Abraham Lincoln even stopped here in November 1844. As far as the food goes... of the best home cookin' you will find. Oh, and they have all-you-can-eat side dishes!

