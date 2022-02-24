This Map Will Help You Plan the Perfect Haunted Road Trip Through Indiana

If haunted places are your thing, this map is perfect for you. This map showcases 13 haunted locations throughout the state of Indiana. This "ghost directory" was put on by TheScareFactor.com.

Here are a couple of the locations closest to the tri-state.

Willard Library

Of course, starting off we have Willard Library which is home to Evansville's infamous Grey Lady. So who is the Grey Lady? I've done a full in-depth article on her before (you should check that out, here)! The quick version is she is a lady said to dress in all Victorian-style clothes who haunts Indiana's oldest public library. They say she is most notorious for causing a little bit of mischief around the library.

Whispers Estate

Located in Mitchell, Indiana the Whispers Estate was just an abandoned old home until it was purchased in 2006. During restorations, disembodied voices were heard constantly, which earned the estate's creepy name. You can easily book a stay at the Whispers Estate, check out their Facebook page.

The Stark Saloon

The Stark Saloon was a late 1800s saloon and at one point a brothel. It is said to be very haunted after a tragic past. There was a horrific murder-suicide where Mr. Stark murdered his wife before turning the gun on himself. The Stark Saloon will soon be open for paranormal investigations.

This is just a taste of some of the creepy places located on TheScareFactor.com's ghostly Indiana map. They in fact have an entire website dedicated to spooky places, and Indiana has its own page. There are some seriously spooky places!