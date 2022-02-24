I have said it before that I love being outdoors and I especially enjoy camping. As spring gets closer, I am hoping to do a whole lot more camping in 2022.

Enjoy Camping Too?

There are a number of really great places to camp in and around the Tristate. In fact, I hope to create a separate article soon detailing some of the best places to camp in the area.

Photo by Scott Goodwill on Unsplash

Primitive or Established Site Camping?

There are a couple of ways to camp. I personally prefer established campsites where there are often amenities like vault toilets nearby. Some even have full bath and shower houses, pools, playgrounds, and other recreational opportunities. The downside to this is that depending on how many days you plan to camp and where it can get pricey.

You can also go dispersed camping in a lot of state and national parks without any fees, but there are often rules regarding distances from roadways, waterways, and things like that. If you are thinking of heading off the beaten path of a traditional campsite, be sure you check on the guidelines for that particular park or forest.

Photo by Togo RV on Unsplash

You Could Camp for Free

But what if you could camp in an established campsite and do it for free? Yes, this really is an option. Those nice campsites utilize volunteers to act as camp hosts to help other campers by answering questions and keeping the campground clean.

You've probably seen a camp host or two before. They can usually be found on a golf cart or atv making the rounds through the campsite. The cool thing about being a camp host is that you get to camp at no charge, in exchange for your help. Think of it as the perfect barter system and one campground in Kentucky is looking for its next volunteer camp host!

Photo by Laura Pluth on Unsplash

Become a Camp Host

The Kentucky Horse Park Campground, located in Lexington, Kentucky, is actually a working horse farm as well as an "educational theme park, equine competition facility, and equine office park." They recently shared all of the details in search of a camp host.

Primary duties include greeting campers, site checks, golf cart shuttles, and maintaining campground cleanliness. We ask for a 12-week minimum commitment with 3, 6-hour shifts, per week. Holiday and high volume dates may require additional shifts and/or on-call shifts, as needed. In return, you will receive a free campsite in our primitive electric area with electricity and water.

If you are selected to be the camp host, you would also be eligible for discounts on food and clothing at the campground store, along with the restaurant and gift shop. To learn more and to apply, visit KYHorsePark.com.