Cow Escapes at Night Then Marches Up and Down Neighbor’s Porch

Have you ever had kids that escaped at night so they could go to a party? Imagine that, but with cows. A Ring doorbell cam captured the moment when a cow who went rogue ended up marching up and down the neighbor's porch in the middle of the night.

I have to wonder if the neighbor thought they suddenly had a marching band in their front yard. Or, perhaps a clogging club decided to practice in front of their door. That's the clip-clop of this large heifer who decided to go visiting in the middle of the night.

My first thought was it appears that the cow is waiting for something. It's almost like she was waiting on the neighbor to answer the door so she could borrow milk perhaps? Surely, not.

This video has inspired a large amount of cow commentary on YouTube including a few favorites:

STORYTIME WITH UNCLE BILL - "That's a nice porch. Probably wanted to know if Tommy could come out and play."

EVNL576 - "Independent cow 🐄 be like the cow."

They're laughing because they're not the ones who have a cow on their porch in the middle of the night. But, when you have a cow with escape tendencies who decides to go for a joy ride on a porch, this kind of stuff happens. In our part of America, it's not a matter of if, but when.

