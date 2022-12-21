Midwestern Twins Have Very Different Reactions to a Curious Cow

While I believe that many that live in the Midwest have at least come to appreciate cows, not everyone loves them. There's proof of that as two twins recently had a confrontation with a curious bovine and they had completely different reactions.

This fun viral video moment happened a few days ago in Table Rock, Nebraska. Here's the backstory shared by the mom of these cute twins:

Lauryn and Jenna checked on the cows with their dad, Marshal. Lauryn was as brave as could be until the window was rolled down. Jenna just wanted to “moo” along with the bucket calf turned momma cow, Dollie.

Lauryn, the twin on the left, does not appear to be enjoying the window seat for Cow World.

Table Rock, Nebraska is almost Missouri by the way. It's in the extreme southeastern part of the Cornhusker state. It's just a hop, skip and a jump from St. Joseph, Missouri.

I have been fortunate to have a lot of friends who just so happened to be twins in my life and I can confirm that every single one of them might look identical to a brother or sister, but they couldn't be more different if they tried. That's definitely the case for Lauryn and Jenna (and their cow, Dollie).