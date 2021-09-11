Cuteness: Watch a Midwestern Girl See Clearly for the 1st Time

Seeing clearly isn't a big deal for most of us, but it's quite a moment for a young child that has never been able to focus. That's exactly what happened when some Midwestern parents shared the reaction their daughter had when she got her first glasses and it's so much cuteness.

According to the video description, this happened in Papillion, Nebraska. The parents said that she and her sister needed glasses and they wanted to see what she'd do when she could see them clearly.

If you're a parent that has a child with vision problems, you understand how heart-wrenching it can be to watch them try to deal with regular daily activities. WebMD has some great tips for parents that face this. They estimate that 1 in 4 kids have vision issues while beginning school and many times that does not get dealt with.

Extreme near or farsightedness is usually fixable with the right glasses. That's what these parents experienced and it was kind of them to share the precious reaction of their daughter.

In a world where there is so much bad news, more positive moments like this, please.