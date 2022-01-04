Happiness is a Jacksonville, Illinois Boy Seeing Dad for 1st Time

If you'd like a pick-me-up for a cold winter's day, I give you this. It's a young boy in Jacksonville, Illinois seeing his daddy for the first time.

Here's a little backstory about this special moment that just got dropped on YouTube today:

Preston is VERY far-sighted, and he finally got his glasses on December 30th. At our house, when my husband got home from work, I recorded Preston's reaction to being able to clearly see his dad's face for the first time.

This is absolute pure joy.

As you might imagine the internet is loving this with YouTube being overwhelmed with warm and fuzzy comments:

Delta - "The instant smile is so adorable!!"

Ermias Ricalde - "Dat was the cutest thing ever wow his so beautiful, homie made my day"

Jonathan Bradley - "That was beyond adorable"

One person asked how doctors can know that young children like Preston have problems seeing? I have wondered the same thing although there are websites that mention how they can see problems when they dilate pupils and then watch how they react. That is far beyond my ability to understand.

The one thing I do know is Preston's smile is a much-appreciated highlight on a cold winter's day.

