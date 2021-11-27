Identity Crisis – This Mule Thinks He’s a Horse and Herds Cows

I've heard it said that the most successful people aren't limited by what others think of them. That must also apply to mules as I've found one who thinks he's a horse and herds cows. I have video proof of this.

I love this little guy's attitude. He's a boss and he's not going to allow you to tell him otherwise. As the narrator tells it, his dad was a miniature study pony and his mom was a donkey. What does that make him? Well, you won't find a more assertive leader in the pasture. That's for sure.

YouTube is having a field day with this amazing animal. Here are some of the best comments so far:

Daniel Monaco - "This clearly started as a dare, that damned border collie basically said "I have a harder job than you." and you know...mules..."

William Sparks - "I think you slip an extra carrot or two into his pay envelope"

Michael R Kegg Jr - "Beautiful animal. He takes his job very serious"

I agree with William that this mini-mule needs a pay raise or at least a bonus. He's taken charge of the cows he believes he's responsible for and is doing his job well. Identity crisis? Maybe. A great manager of cows? Absolutely.

