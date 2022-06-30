Wisconsin Woman Pretended She Was Kidnapped. This Didn’t End Well.

GIVE ME ATTENTION!!! Isn't there a better way to do this, ma'am? Sing karaoke, dye your hair pink, get a tattoo that says LOOK AT ME!?! SG

The price of EVERYTHING is going up, COVID appears to still be hanging on, there's a war raging, etc etc...Getting kidnapped isn't a laughing matter, especially when kids go missing all the time.

Along comes Audrey Seiler, a college student in Madison, Wisconsin. Apparently she was super bored, maybe super stupid. maybe both.

After the whole situation was resolved and it was found to be a load of crap, boy did things get real. Aubrey said she staged the abduction from her Madison, Wisconsin apartment. Quite the elaborate scheme to get noticed, I guess.

The sixteen pages of the detailed "kidnapping" is referred to as "remarkably detailed account." All for what, a little attention, some fame, or maybe it's because she's not right in the head..at least that's what came out of Aubrey's mouth:

"I set everything up. I'm just so messed up. I'm sorry." - Aubrey Seiler

Are you sure, Aubs?

There was a party....a former friend of Aubrey was there. Drinking, and argument, Seiler vanishes. A phone call was received by a friend of Aubrey's later...Claiming she was "hit" didn't know where she was, only that she was near a bunch of garbage cans. The rest is a kidnapping and a story that is as all over the place as you will ever read.

It was fake, No one was abducted, and Aubrey is in a lot of trouble.