This sweet ol' gal is BABY GIRL, our Pet of the Week with It Takes a Village. She is a senior Beagle/Hound mix who just very recently came to It Takes a Village. She was surrendered to ITV and now she really needs a foster home.

BABY GIRL is pretty low maintenance - she doesn't need much - maybe just a patch of green grass to sit in, and someone to give her some love. She is definitely a special gal. You can see for yourself how special she is when you come in for a meet & greet. If you're interested in doing that, please go ahead and fill out an online adoption application.

Pet of the Week BABY GIRL loading...

Remember, when you foster an animal, you get the first chance to adopt, or ITV can give you another set of paws when she adopts which will help save another life.

Get our free mobile app

All of the animals at ITV are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, spayed or neutered, and FIV/FeLV-tested.

If our pet of the week isn’t the right fit for your home, please visit It Takes a Village to see the other rescues that need to get fostered and adopted. And don't forget about their RENT A DOG Program. A quick fill form and copy of your photo ID will allow you time out with one of ITV's vetted shelter dogs. These day dates are great for the rescues - it gets them some exercise and new information to help us get them adopted. It’s been a big hit- so don’t miss out!