Nissan Recalling Over 300,000 SUVs For Dangerous Hood Malfunction

Nothing like opening up the news app on your phone and seeing an SUV recall on the exact vehicle your friend drives, but that is what happened to me this morning.

I immediately called her and now I want to make sure that you know, too.

Nissan is recalling more than 300,000 SUVs in the US over an issue that can cause the hood to unexpectedly open. It can happen even while driving that SUV and obstruct the driver’s view, therefore, increasing the risk of a wreck that could injure passengers, or worse, be fatal.

The real involves 322,671 Pathfinder SUV models between 2013 and 2016.

Why is the hood suddenly fling open on some Nissan SUVs?

Nissan has said that,

...an accumulation of dirt and dust on the secondary hood latch could cause it to stay open even if the hood is closed, potentially allowing it to pop up without warning.

Nissan is working to develop a solution to this dangerous problem. Notifications to affected Nissan SUVs will go out starting today. (Wednesday, June 29, 2022)

What to do if your car, SUV, or truck hood flies open

According to driversed.com, if your hood suddenly opens while you are driving, you should,

Slow down.

Try to look underneath the hood at the road ahead.

If that is not possible put your head out the window and look around the hood.

Use the painted center line or lane markings as a guide.

As soon as possible, pull off the road, put your hazard lights on, and then deal with the hood problem.

