Video Shows the Horrific Wreckage of the Amtrak Crash in Missouri

It's now possible to see the aftermath of the tragic Amtrak train crash near Mendon, Missouri on Monday. New drone video shows how nearly the entire train was overturned.

CNN is reporting that there are now 4 confirmed dead and over 50 injured from the collision between an Amtrak passenger train and a dump truck Monday afternoon near Mendon, Missouri. The Kansas City Star captured a brief drone video showing nearly the entire train on its side.

According to shares on Twitter, there is a federal investigation underway as to the cause.

The Kansas City Star is reporting that there are claims the railroad knew of the dangerous intersection prior to the tragic crash.

This continues to be a developing story and will be updated as new information is released.

