Someone Made this Chicago Train into a Holiday Polar Express

Someone in the Windy City is in a very festive mood. The Chicago Transit Authority has a train that may very well be the Illinois version of The Polar Express.

According to the videographer who shared this on YouTube, this is the 30th anniversary of the CTA Holiday Train. It's just one of the many big city landmarks that are now covered in bright colorful bulbs. This elaborate video showcases the train and also the Lincoln Park Zoo, the Millennium Park Christmas tree and many more.

Chris Biela, The guy who did the fine drone work is also a photographer who's a must-follow on Instagram. He shared that this video was captured using his DJI Mavic 2 Pro. I want one. (*sad face*)

Seeing the Chicago train all lit up definitely gave me a Polar Express kind of vibe albeit in the middle of a huge metro.

If you have Chicago plans between now and Christmas, it appears you won't lack colorful lights to look at. I'm not sure it's gonna make me any happier paying the many tolls on the Loop, but it's better than not having Christmas lights for sure.

