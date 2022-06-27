Report: Amtrak Passenger Train Has Derailed in Missouri

There are multiple reports that a passenger train from Amtrak has derailed near Mendon, Missouri as it was traveling from Chicago to Los Angeles.

UPDATE: CNN now reporting that at least 50 people have been injured and there are multiple fatalities.

ORIGINAL STORY: KMBC in Kansas City is reporting that a passenger train from Amtrak has indeed derailed near Mendon, Missouri on Monday afternoon at approximately 1:42pm. They are reporting that a passenger on Facebook is claiming that the train ran into a truck trying to cross the tracks in front of the train.

According to KMBC, Amtrak has issued the following statement:

Information on injuries or potential fatalities has yet to be confirmed by emergency services or other authorities.

Fox 4 in Kansas City is reporting that there are multiple injuries, but no specifics.

This is a breaking news report that will be updated once new information is reported and injuries/casualties can be confirmed.

CBS News is now reporting that the Amtrak train struck a dump truck and they also report that there are many injuries.

