For Fun, Let’s Watch a Train Obliterate a Snow Drift in Illinois

There's something oddly satisfying about watching a snow drift get completely clobbered by a train. Don't think so? Watch this and see if it changes your mind.

A train watcher shared this nifty backstory about what he captured video of:

On Feb 2-3, central Illinois got 10-12 inches of snow dumped on us. The Decatur & Eastern Illinois RR ran a westbound into Decatur early on Feb2 before the storm hit, but there hadn't been a train back over the line since then. I got word this morning that a train was headed Eastbound out of Decatur. Luckily, it came by my end of town about lunch time, so my dad and I spent my lunch hour following the train east from Long Creek to Hammond.

Watch this train lower the boom on that pesky snow.

Is it just me or does this make me want to watch Chris Evans movie "Snowpiercer"?

After shoveling roughly 100 feet of snow (not exaggerating) for the past 2 days, I get more glee than I probably should from watching a snow drift get eviscerated by a big iron horse. It's funny, but I'm not even sorry a little bit.

BOOM.

