What Incredible Thing Did Linda Skeens do at the VA-KY Fair that has the Internet Looking for Her?

In case you missed it, a ton of people on social media are looking for a woman named, Linda Skeens. She's not a fugitive, but she is kind of missing. She didn't even commit a crime unless it's a crime to win a ribbon in every category you enter at the county fair.

Get our free mobile app

Who is Linda Skeens and what's the big deal?

Linda Skeens has turned into a homemaking superhero and nobody knows who she is. According to the Virginia Kentucky District Facebook page, people are going crazy trying to figure out who she is and see her in person.

Have you heard about Linda Skeens DOMINATING the Virginia Kentucky District Fair? She won almost every food category plus wall hanging, crochet, embroidery, and more. I’m guessing she doesn’t watch TV, but she needs her own network. - Rebecca Wiener McGregor

Linda has not come forward to get her ribbons and she won a bunch. One in every category she entered.

See all of the judge's sheets, HERE.

The 109th Virginia Kentucky District Fair was held from June 14 through June 18th, 2022. So far, after her kick but and take names wins, Linda has been able to remain anonymous. She has become, not only a local obsession but a national and worldwide obsession, too.

Everyone wants to find Linda Skeens. If they find her, I hope she's ready for what's in store for her. The internet is already making plans for her future as a new domestic goddess, replacing Martha Stewart and Rachel Ray.

Others on social media are having fun with the mysterious legend she is quickly becoming.

Funniest Facebook comments about the mysterious Linda Skeens

Virginia Kentucky District Fair/Facebook Virginia Kentucky District Fair/Facebook loading...

Virginia Kentucky District Fair/Facebook Virginia Kentucky District Fair/Facebook loading...

Virginia Kentucky District Fair/Facebook Virginia Kentucky District Fair/Facebook loading...

Virginia Kentucky District Fair/Facebook Virginia Kentucky District Fair/Facebook loading...

Virginia Kentucky District Fair/Facebook Virginia Kentucky District Fair/Facebook loading...

Virginia Kentucky District Fair/Facebook Virginia Kentucky District Fair/Facebook loading...

Virginia Kentucky District Fair/Facebook Virginia Kentucky District Fair/Facebook loading...

Virginia Kentucky District Fair/Facebook Virginia Kentucky District Fair/Facebook loading...

Virginia Kentucky District Fair/Facebook Virginia Kentucky District Fair/Facebook loading...

Virginia Kentucky District Fair/Facebook Virginia Kentucky District Fair/Facebook loading...

Virginia Kentucky District Fair/Facebook Virginia Kentucky District Fair/Facebook loading...

Virginia Kentucky District Fair/Facebook Virginia Kentucky District Fair/Facebook loading...

Virginia Kentucky District Fair/Facebook Virginia Kentucky District Fair/Facebook loading...

Virginia Kentucky District Fair/Facebook Virginia Kentucky District Fair/Facebook loading...

Virginia Kentucky District Fair/Facebook Virginia Kentucky District Fair/Facebook loading...

Virginia Kentucky District Fair/Facebook Virginia Kentucky District Fair/Facebook loading...

Virginia Kentucky District Fair/Facebook Virginia Kentucky District Fair/Facebook loading...

Virginia Kentucky District Fair/Facebook Virginia Kentucky District Fair/Facebook loading...

Virginia Kentucky District Fair/Facebook Virginia Kentucky District Fair/Facebook loading...

Virginia Kentucky District Fair/Facebook Virginia Kentucky District Fair/Facebook loading...

Everything about the fair, mentions her name.

So, Linda Skeens, if you are out there and need an agent, manager, and co-host, I'm your person. Who better than someone who says she's not a cooker. Let's get you on the radio. and set up meetings with the Food Network. I'll happily be your trusty sidekick. LOL Send me an email, here.

But, on second thought, it might be better to take your time and remain mysterious just a little longer. You are being called the G.O.A.T. Might be nice to enjoy it from afar, for a while.

KEEP READING: 3-ingredient recipes you can make right now