Did You Know About These Weird Little-Known Sunburn Relief Remedies?

Summertime means sunburn season, and if you are fresh out of aloe at home, you most likely have some items that will do the trick to relieve the burn.

A lot of people are spending their free time outside on the boat, swimming, and fishing. It's summertime, why wouldn't you want to soak up the sun and have some fun? However, when it comes to being outside in the summer, you also risk getting those dreaded sunburns.

Woman with red sunburned shoulder - sunburn concept andriano_cz loading...

We all have had them in our life. Some sunburns are worse than others. Sometimes, it's not super hot or it may be a little cloudy outside, so you think that you might not need any sunscreen. However, that's how you find out the hard way that sunscreen probably would have been a good idea...when it's a little too late.

No one likes it when they get a sunburn. You try aloe, but that doesn't seem to help. Sometimes you can't even move around wearing a shirt without it hurting. Oh, and don't get me started on taking a shower! Then what happens when you run out of aloe and need instant relief?

Weird Little Known Ways to Soothe a Sunburn

Bustle.com released a few home remedies that you can try to soothe a sunburn. Now, I must warn you that some of these sound pretty weird. But if your sunburn is bothering you enough, you won't care what you are rubbing onto your skin, just as long as it works.

Shaving Cream

Shaving foam. Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Rub some shaving cream on your sunburn because it contains menthol. According to Bustle.com, shaving cream evaporates fast, which means it will take the sunburn with it.

Oatmeal

Plain oatmeal porridge in bowl Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Bet you never thought about this one! Bustle.com quotes Taylor Shea:

"Stuff an old nylon stocking with oats and place under the faucet as you run some cool bathwater. Soak for 15 to 20 minutes and air-dry yourself so you don’t wipe off the healing oats with your towel."

Tomatoes

Three ripe tomatoes on green branch. Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

There are two ways tomatoes can help your sunburn. You can eat them to take advantage of the lycopene found inside tomatoes. This will improve your skin's ability to protect itself from UV rays. The other option is to rub tomato juice all over your skin. The tomato juice will help clean up the redness and inflammation, while also soothing the skin.

Plain Yogurt

Beautiful Woman Eating Organic Yogurt. Healthy Diet Nutrition puhhha loading...

Get you some plain yogurt and lather it onto your skin. Leave it on for about 10 minutes to let the probiotics do their magic to repair the skin.

Baking Soda

Jar and spoonful of baking soda for multiple holistic usages Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

You baked out in the sun, now you are going to want to continue the baking, with baking soda. Put a handful into cool bath water and soak for 20 minutes to soothe inflammation.

Milk

shelves of refrigerated milk in store Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

All you have to do is lightly soak a washcloth in milk and put it directly on your skin. It can take some of the pain away and speed up the healing process. Milk will help cool your skin down when you have a sunburn. According to Delish, the vitamin A and vitamin D that are found in milk will help you heal. Not only that, but the lactic acid will exfoliate your skin and will get rid of all the dead skin in the area. So if you're fresh out of aloe, no need to run to the store, just open up the fridge and use some milk!

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple Cider Vinegar Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Soak a towel in "a 1:1 dilution ratio of apple cider vinegar and cold water, then press it on your sunburned areas," according to Bustle.com. You just have to forget about the smell.

Pomegranate Seeds

Old wooden table with fresh preserved Pomegranate seeds (close-up shot; selective focus) Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Pomegranate seeds are an antioxidant-filled snack that will keep the skin from burning.

Potatoes

Different colors and varieties of potatoes in a grocery store Yelena Rodriguez Mena loading...

Cut raw, refrigerated potatoes into thin slices, and then gently apply them to sunburned areas. Their starchy compounds are where it's at for sunburn relief.

