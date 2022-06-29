Indiana Hunters Can Apply for Reserved Hunts in 2022

Hunters in Indiana will be able to apply for reserved hunts for various seasons and locations throughout the state.

Hunting is a big deal here in Indiana. We have several great public hunting locations throughout the states that

According to Indiana DNR, instead of one application period for all draws, they are split into a few different date windows. DNR says that the reason for this is to make it easier to help hunters plan for their hunts, which will, in turn, increase the number of hunters able to participate.

Get our free mobile app

Things To Know

Indiana hunters only need to fill out one application per hunt. Applications for reserved hunts can be found by clicking here. You must have a hunting license that is valid for the type of reserved hunt you are applying for. Indiana DNR says that hunters will be selected through a random computerized drawing. Applicants will be able to view draw results online within two weeks after the application period has closed. An email will be sent to all applicants when draws have been completed.

The only way hunters can apply for these reserved hunts is online, again by clicking here . No late entries will be accepted.

Someone Holding a Compound Hunting Bow and Arrow Stefan Malloch loading...

2022 Indiana Reserved Hunt Opportunities

According to Indiana DNR, these are all of the reserved hunt opportunities for Indiana hunters in 2022:

A pplications for the following hunts will be open on July 1 and will close on August 1:

Fish & Wildlife Area (FWA) Dove: Fish & Wildlife areas participating include Goose Pond, Atterbury, Winamac, Willow Slough, Kingsbury, Kankakee, Pigeon River, and Jasper-Pulaski. Hunt dates vary by property and can be seen when applying. Drawn hunters may bring one hunting partner with them. Muscatatuck (NWR) Youth Deer: Muscatatuck NWR will host one reserved firearm deer hunt for youth Sept. 24-25. Drawn hunters must be accompanied by an adult 21 years or older. Indiana Private Lands Access (IPLA) Squirrel and Youth Deer: IPLA will offer reserve hunts for squirrel and youth deer. Hunt dates and locations can be seen when applying. Applications for the following hunts will be open on August 22 and will close on September 23: Fish & Wildlife Area (FWA) Waterfowl: Fish & Wildlife areas participating include Goose Pond, Hovey Lake, Kankakee, Kingsbury, and LaSalle. Province Pond Wetland Conservation Area (managed by J.E. Roush Lake FWA) will also be participating. Hunt dates vary by property and can be seen when applying. Drawn hunters may bring up to two hunting partners with them. Fish & Wildlife Area (FWA) Deer: Deer Creek and Fairbanks Landing FWAs will host reserved firearm hunts. Hunters can apply for the hunt date of Nov. 12-13 for either property. Additional hunt dates of Nov. 14-15 and Nov. 16-19 are available for Deer Creek FWA. Drawn hunters may bring one additional hunting partner with them. Indiana Private Lands Access (IPLA) Deer: IPLA deer hunts will begin Oct. 1, additional hunt dates and locations can be seen when applying. Drawn hunters may bring one non-hunting partner with them. State Park Deer State Parks participating include Brown County, Chain O’ Lakes, Charlestown, Fort Harrison, Harmony, Lincoln, McCormick’s Creek, Ouabache, Pokagon, Potato Creek, Prophetstown, Shades, Shakamak, Summit Lake, Tippecanoe River, and Whitewater Memorial. Trine State Recreation Area and Cave River Valley Natural Area are also participating. Hunters can choose to apply for the hunt dates of Nov. 14-15 or Nov. 28-29. Hunters may list up to 2 buddies for each hunt period and must list the hunter’s name when applying. State Park deer hunts are only open to those who have an Indiana resident or lifetime hunting licenses. Military and National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) Deer: Properties participating include Big Oaks NWR and Muscatatuck NWR. A variety of hunt types (firearms, muzzleloader, archery) are available. Hunt dates vary by property and may be assigned. Drawn hunters may bring one hunting partner with them. Muscatatuck NWR will host one reserved firearm deer hunt for youth Sept. 24-25. Drawn hunters must be accompanied by an adult 21 years or older. Indiana Private Lands Access (IPLA) Game Bird: IPLA game bird hunts will begin on Nov. 1. Hunt dates and locations can be seen when applying. Drawn hunters may bring two hunting partners with them. November Gamebird Habitat Area (GBA) Pheasant: Hunters may choose from a variety of dates in November. Hunters will be assigned to a Fish & Wildlife-managed Gamebird Habitat Area. Drawn hunters may bring two hunting partners with them. Youth hunting opportunities will also be available. These are not put/take pheasant hunts. Applications for the following hunts will be open on October 3 and will close on October 31: December Gamebird Habitat Area (GBA) Pheasant: Hunters may choose from a variety of hunt dates in December. Hunters will be assigned to a Fish & Wildlife-managed Gamebird Habitat Area. Drawn hunters may bring two hunting partners with them. These are not put/take pheasant hunts. Indiana Private Lands Access (IPLA) Hunts: IPLA will offer reserve hunts for rabbit on private lands. Hunt dates and location will be seen while applying. *Gamebird Habitat Area (GBA) pheasant hunts have been broken out into two separate online draws for 2022. The Division of Fish & Wildlife (DFW) has made this change to allow people to apply to GBA pheasant hunts closer to the actual hunt dates. By making this change, DFW hopes to improve no-show rates (rate at which people who apply for a hunt and get drawn and do not show up for their hunt) of GBA pheasant hunts. Additional hunting opportunities: Camp Atterbury (National Guard property) has decided to not allocate deer hunting opportunities through the Indiana DNR reservation system. Details on how to apply to hunt deer at Camp Atterbury. Email questions to ng.in.inarng.mbx.hunting-program@army.mil or call 812-5261499, ext. 61375.

hunter man creeping in swamp during hunting period splendens loading...

You can learn more about these reserved hunts by clicking here.

Indiana's Starve Hollow Campground Is Beautiful, Peaceful and Full of Fish Photos from Starve Hollow Campground

The 25 Smallest Towns In Indiana With Shockingly Low Populations The 25 smallest towns in Indiana have population numbers that will blow your mind. Wait until you see the smallest's population size!