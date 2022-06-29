Watch a Mystified Girl Who Finds Parents ‘Ancient’ Cassette Tape

There are defining moments when you officially start feeling old. One of those was captured on video when a young girl found her parent's "ancient recording device" in the basement. (aka "cassette")

Get our free mobile app

This fun moment went viral on TikTok and has now been shared to YouTube. Here's how the mom described what happened:

While cleaning out boxes in my basement, I found some boxes from my childhood. Born in the 80s and raised in the 90s… of course there were some cassette tapes. I was stunned when I realized my daughter didn’t know what these were, because I didn’t know I was this old already!

I used to prefer Maxell cassettes. You?

You think that's bad? Wait until I tell my kids about 8-track tapes. My first stereo was a JC Penney special out of a catalogue. It had a turntable and an 8-track tape player. I remember how my KISS Alive II 8-track would get caught up in the player because it was so large and heavy. The capstan would pull the tape out of the cartridge and I'd have to dig it out with a Q-Tip. Ah, good times.

If you're too young to remember all this, cassette tapes were a big thing in the 80's until compact discs were introduced in 1986/1987 era. Both of those formats survived until digital downloads took over in the 2000's. Sigh.

This is one of those fun moments when you get to explain to your kids how easy they have it now compared to when you grew up. I would argue that they missed out on the joy of putting together the perfect mix-tape.

Can you find a DeLorean so we can get that bad boy up to 88 mph and go back to when cassettes and 8-tracks were still a thing?

Marvel Disney+ Shows, Ranked By Rotten Tomatoes Scores How every Marvel Cinematic Universe show has scored on Rotten Tomatoes, from best to worst.