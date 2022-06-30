Indiana Senior Dog Has an Itch He Just Can’t Scratch and Needs Your Help [WATCH]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society.

Meet Shadow!

Old is gold and I’m here to prove it! My name is Shadow and I’m a 9-year-old retriever mix. I may have some gray on my muzzle, but don’t pass me up because of it–I still have a lot of pep in my step! My favorite things include rolling in the grass, getting my butt scratched, light walks, napping, snacks, and getting attention from people. I like every person and pet I meet! Something worth mentioning about me is that if you’re over 70 years old, my adoption fee is waived! Everyone should be able to benefit from the love and companionship of a pet, no matter their age. Our Pets for Seniors program makes that possible! Not a senior? That’s okay! I just want a home to spend my retirement years in and my very own person to follow everywhere. Meet me at the Vanderburgh Humane Society or apply online at vhslifesaver.org, my regular adoption fee is $150 and includes all of my vaccines and microchip!

To scratch Shadow's back, get adoption info, HERE.

VHS Happenings

We offer standard cat and dog vaccinations, basic disease testing (FELV, FIV, Heartworm), flea prevention, heartworm prevention, and ID microchipping.

Walk-in ONLY! Open 7:30 am-1:30 pm First come, first serve via taking a number system. Please understand that we try to see as many clients as possible, but the demand is often greater than time allows.

**IMPORTANT** If you are bringing an un-vaccinated puppy, please keep them off of the ground to minimize the risk of spreading disease/illness.

Upcoming Saturday pet vaccine clinic dates: July 9 & 23 August 6 & 20 September 3 & 17

Visit https://www.vhslifesaver.org/vaccineclinic for more information. This is a vaccine clinic ONLY. To learn about our spay/neuter services, visit www.vhslifesaver.org/clinic/our-services

attachment-Screen Shot 2022-06-29 at 3.36.10 PM loading...

attachment-Screen Shot 2022-06-29 at 3.35.57 PM loading...

Why do cats have whiskers? Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? And answers to 47 other kitty questions: Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? Why do they have whiskers? Cats, and their undeniably adorable babies known as kittens, are mysterious creatures. Their larger relatives, after all, are some of the most mystical and lethal animals on the planet. Many questions related to domestic felines, however, have perfectly logical answers. Here’s a look at some of the most common questions related to kittens and cats, and the answers cat lovers are looking for.