The University of Evansville Has Been Named a 2022-23 College of Distinction

Distinction is defined as "excellence that sets someone or something apart from others" - that word certainly seems to be a good fit when talking about the University of Evansville. Perhaps you've always felt like UE was a college of distinction, well now it is a fact, and they have the award to prove it.

You Better Recognize!

Colleges of Distinction is a guide for students heading off to college, and they recently decided that the University of Evansville belongs in their guide, in two categories actually. UE was named a 2022-23 College of Distinction and an Indiana College of Distinction. The university was also recognized for several other programs and departments.

What Does 'Distinction' Mean Here?

The selection process includes research into the school as well as interviews with the school - what it boils down to is finding schools that meet the "Four Distinctions." Those distinctions include engaged students, great teaching, vibrant community, and successful outcomes.

UE President, Christopher M. Pietruszkiewicz, had this to say about being recognized...

At our university, we are deeply committed to providing a well-rounded, transformative education that has a lasting impact on our students for years to come. This recognition from Colleges of Distinction speaks to our mission and the individual experiences of each of our students.

Game Recognize Game

The recognition didn't stop there for UE, as some individual areas were given the "Distinction" title. Those areas include business, education, engineering, and nursing, along with the university's career development, equity and inclusion, and military support.

The University of Evansville has a diverse student body that represents 44 states and 52 countries. For more information, please visit evansville.edu.