Get in the Water with Dolphins at The Indianapolis Zoo

The Indianapolis Zoo is offering an incredible in-water adventure with you and dolphins!

You may think that you have to travel all the way to the ocean to interact with dolphins in the water. However, you actually only have to drive a couple of hours north on I-69 to the Indianapolis Zoo. That's where you will find the Dolphin In-Water Adventure.

A little fun fact for you: The Indianapolis Zoo is the only place in the Midwest where you can get in the water with dolphins. This once-in-a-lifetime experience is something that perhaps you will want to do with the family, or maybe surprise that special someone in your life for an unforgettable date with dolphins.

What is the Dolphin In-Water Adventure at The Indianapolis Zoo?

According to The Indianapolis Zoo:

This 90-minute Dolphin In-Water Adventure program includes: A classroom session about dolphin characteristics, adaptations and training.

Reserved seats to the Dolphin Presentation

30 minutes of poolside and in-water time with our trainers and dolphins. Participants will get a sampling of the different activities Zoo trainers carry out each day — feeding a dolphin, signaling for behaviors and lots of up-close, hands-on animal interactions.

Participants receive a souvenir towel and digital photograph of themselves with a dolphin! Please note: This is a wade-in program and no swimming is involved. Each session includes up to eight participants.

Moodie and dolphin Getty Images loading...

Dolphin In-Water Adventure Requirements

The Indianapolis Zoo lists a handful of requirements in order to participate in this adventure.

PARTICIPANTS Must stand at least 4 feet, 6 inches (54 inches) tall. Zoo staff will measure participants upon arrival and those who do not meet the requirement will not be able to participate.

Must be at least 6 years old. There is no maximum age.

Participants ages 6-13 who meet the height requirement must also be accompanied by an adult either as a paid participant or an observer. Those 14 or older can participate unaccompanied.

For the safety of our participants, dolphins and trainers, availability for individuals with special needs (behavioral, cognitive or physical) will be determined on an individual basis. Please contact us before registering.

To insure the health and safety of our guests and dolphins, those who are pregnant may only observe. OBSERVERS

Must be at least 14 years old.

Individuals under the age of 6, including infants, are not able to attend or observe this program.

Only one observer may accompany each participant. Only registered observers will be able to view the interaction.

Observers experience the classroom session and watch the in-water activity from nearby; they do not enter the water.

You can learn more about the Dolphin In-Water Adventure at The Indianapolis Zoo by visiting their website here.

