Willard Library Celebrates 136th Birthday With Photo Booth and Giving Back

Evansville's very own Willard Library is turning 136 years old, and they're celebrating with a fun photo booth you can stop by and snap a photo in, and a giveback! The photo booth will be located on the basement floor across from the elevator, be sure to share your photos with #HBDWillardLibraryEVV.

Get our free mobile app

They're also celebrating until the end of April by teaming up with Movers for Moms to raise donations for Albion Fellows Bacon Center. You can stop by and make a donation to Albion Fellows by dropping off items in the box provided on the adult services floor. They're asking for donations of itmes like toiletries, feminine products, underwear, jeans, yoga pants, sweat pants, $5-$20 gift cards to places like Target, Walmart, Visa gift cards, or gas gift cards as well. They also are asking for plus sized pants and clothing items as well. Here's what Willard Library said in their Instagram post about their birthday celebration/fundraiser:

Willard Library turns 136 on March 28th! Come help us celebrate by taking a photo in our self serve photo booth! Located on the Basement Floor across from the elevator!

Until the end of April, Movers for Moms has teamed up with Albion to provide a box located on the Adult Services Floor for donations.

Items can include: toiletries, feminine products, underwear, jeans/ yoga & sweat pants, ect .

See their post here, and consider stopping by and making a donation to Albion Fellows. Albion does some amazing work in our community they work to help vicims of domestic and sexual violence, and empower victims through advocacy, education, support services, and more. If you'd like to help out Albion, but won't be able to make it in to Willard Library to drop one off, you can make a donation through their website, by clicking here.

Six Spooky Places Within a Short Drive of the Tri-State