Why is There a Beach in the Middle of Downtown Evansville?

If you have been downtown lately, there's a good chance you've seen an interesting sight...a beach! Yes a beach has popped up downtown, but why?

Well it turns out we can thank our friends at the Children's Museum of Evansville (cMoe). Located just in front of cMoe on 5th street is a huge beach! Complete with beach chairs, umbrellas, and plenty of fun things for little ones to do. There's sand buckets, ring toss, and even some hidden treasure. They're calling it the 5th street boardwalk!

If you're wanting to come by and check it out you can reserve your time to play and have some fun in the sun by clicking here. Check out photos below!