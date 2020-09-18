Walmart Announces New ‘Team-based Operating Model’ + Higher Wages

Walmart has announced a new "Team-based Operating Model" that will create more opportunities for the company's hourly associates. It also means higher hourly pay rates.

In a press release they shared,

As a company, we’ve prioritized their physical, emotional and financial well-being: We’ve distributed $1.1 billion in bonus payouts, created an emergency leave policy, adjusted store hours and taken numerous safety measures. More broadly, over the past few years, we’ve made significant investments in associates’ pay, benefits, training and career opportunities. Today, we’re taking the next steps by introducing a team-based operating model in our Supercenters – similar to the one that has been very successful at Sam’s Club over the past year and in our Neighborhood Market stores this year. We’re investing in new roles and skills training to give us the flexibility to serve customers anytime and anywhere. In turn, associates will have more room for career and pay growth.

Walmart says they plan to cross-train small teams of associates. They will be "given ownership of the work and their area for everything from in-stock to visual standards." The new teams also come with newly focused leadership roles:

...both at the salaried and hourly level: store lead (formerly co-manager), coach (formerly assistant manager) and team lead (formerly department manager).

These new hourly and salaried roles will come with higher rates of pay. The new wages will range will start from $18 - $21 and can go as high as $30 for positions within their Supercenters. They say this creates "room for pay and career growth." To learn more about the positive changes Walmart is rolling out for their associates, read the full press release.