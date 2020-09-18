Miller Lite Has Created a New Beer Can That’s Also a TV Antenna

If you got rid of your cable and are missing out on the local channels that show all of the football games, Miller Lite is here to help.

Miller Lite just created the "Cantenna", which is a can of Miller Lite with a digital TV antenna built in. I'm not sure if you need to drink beer out of said can before you use it, but chances are you don't...but how cool would that be, right?!

The cool thing about the "Cantenna" is that the antennas that come out of the can look like field goal posts. That might give you armchair field goal kickers the chance to prove that you "would have made that field goal" when the kicker on TV misses. Just make one of those old school paper footballs, and have some fun.

So, here's how it works:

All you have to do is plug it into your TV and you will get networks like CBS, FOX, and NBC to watch games...or any other show that comes on those networks that you might want to watch live. For me, it's The Masked Singer on FOX. What I am saying is that this antenna works for more than just football games!

If you want to get your hands on one, you can go to Miller Lite's website and enter your date of birth and email for a chance to win one now through October 12th.