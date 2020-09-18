New Dog Park Opening in Evansville Sets Unveiling Date with Kickoff Party

One thing is for sure about the Evansville area, we love our dogs. A new dog park is opening soon, and it's opening in time to enjoy fall weather with your furry best friend. Woodmere Dog Park is a non profit park in Evansville that's a place to let dogs run and play with other dogs. It's located at 3400 Lincoln Avenue on the State Hospital Grounds Park.

They have set an unveiling date, and we can finally see what Woodmere is all about on October 9th 2020. The unveiling will take place that morning at 10AM with the Mayor. After the unveiling the kick off celebration for Woodmere will begin at 2PM. Bring your family and your dogs, because it's going to be a fun time! At the event you'll get membership info, watch live entertainment, and enjoy food from the Pangea food truck!

Check out the event page on Facebook, and click "going" so you get reminders about the upcoming kick off celebration for Evansville's newest dog park.

Join us with your family and dogs at the kick-off celebration of Phase 1 Unleashing of Woodmere Dog Park! We will have Entertainment, Pangea Food truck, Membership info and sign-ups, Woodmere items for sale and much more!