Virtual 5k Fun Run Underway Now To Benefit Tristate Food Bank

The Azzip 5k Fun Run is looking a little different in 2020. Thanks to the 'rona, they have made the event completely virtual - and it's happening now!

Originally planned for August 29th, the now virtual event is happening now! You can register to participate in the 5K Fun Run here for just $25. Tristate Fitness will donate $2 of every race entry to the Tristate Food Bank and Azzip pizza will match those donations. There are multiple age categories for racers and you have until September 1, 2020 to submit your 5k time for the race. To learn more, visit Tristatefit.com.