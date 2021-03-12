Vanderburgh County Sheriff Announces Sobriety Checkpoint for Saturday

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's office announced that this weekend they'll be conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Saturday March 13th. The reason for the checkpoint they say is due to St. Patrick's Day and the NCAA tournament, both they explain are heavy drinking events.

Get our free mobile app

To help curb drunk driving they've announced they'll be conducting a DUI/sobriety checkpoint. They won't release the location of that checkpoint, but they said it will be placed based on traffic analysis data.

Here's what their news release says:

The Evansville-Vanderburgh County Traffic Safety Partnership will conduct a sobriety checkpoint this Saturday, March 13, 2021 from 10:00 PM until 2:00 AM on March 14, 2021. Law enforcement officers from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and Evansville Police Department will join together to conduct this checkpoint as a part of a statewide enforcement campaign designed to detect and deter impaired driving during two of the heaviest drinking events of the year: St. Patrick’s Day and the NCAA tournament. The location for Saturday's checkpoint was chosen based on local traffic collision data. Analysis of data captured between June 01, 2020 and March 01, 2021 indicated that several geographical areas within Vanderburgh County accounted for a disproportionately high number of reported hit and run crashes. The upcoming checkpoint will be located within one of those areas. Hit and run crashes are often the result of impaired drivers who try to avoid arrest by fleeing the scene. The Evansville-Vanderburgh County Traffic Safety Partnership conducts sobriety checkpoints in an effort to detect and deter impaired drivers in an effort to reduce the occurrence of alcohol and drug related traffic crashes. Funding for local sobriety checkpoint operations is provided by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) through a grant from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

In the world we live in today, with easy access to ridesharing apps on our devices, there's really no excuse to drink and drive. And also remember all month long Logan's Promise is offering free safe rides home every weekend. To get the free ride home, use the Lyft code SAFEMARCH2021 and you'll receive up to $25 off of your ride home. This code will be valid Every Friday and Saturday in March from 10:00 P.M.- 3:00 A.M. This service is available to residents of Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey and Gibson counties. So please save that information in your phone and use that if you plan on going out to celebrate this weekend. There's nothing wrong with going out and having a good time, just make sure you have a safe way to get home.