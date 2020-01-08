Hop on the French Lick Scenic Railway for a Valentine's Day Chocolate Tasting.

You'll be in Chocolate Heaven on this train ride! Well known for their chocolate tasting train rides, French Lick Scenic Railway will be offering unique desserts with luscious white, milk, and dark chocolates paired with cocktails. Guest will receive a complimentary take-home wine glass filled with chocolates, too! It's an event for 21 and over.

Check out the tasting menu:

White Chocolate

Snow on the Rails

Purity at it’s finest: Snow on the Rails is a contrast between silky Godiva White

Chocolate Liqueur and the warming balance of vanilla vodka. Served chilled and

blended with coconut milk. Its beauty is remembered long after it’s gone.

paired with

White Chocolate Mousse

A classic, silky, smooth, creamy dessert that can tempt any palate. It’s the

perfect blend of white chocolate and rich cream topped with tart red

raspberries… leaving you begging for more.

The Cowcatcher

Indulgence that deserves the spotlight; a blend of Godiva milk chocolate liqueur and vodka,

topped with a fluffy swirl of whipped cream and sprinkled with perfection.

The Cowcatcher is above the rest.

paired with

Chocolate Truffles

Simple and eloquent the chocolate truffle is a pleasing combination of cookie,

chocolate, cream, and then coated in milk chocolate.

Railroad Coffee

A hardy portion Godiva Dark Chocolate Liqueur with an equally eye opening pour

of Kahlua. If that’s not enough to keep you going; a splash of vodka and cream add a smooth finish after a long days work.

paired with

Decedent Dark Chocolate Cupcakes

Take a walk on the dark side. An exquisite dark chocolate cupcake, garnished

with a rich dark chocolate icing: perfectly moist and insanely chocolaty. It’s love

at first bite.

The date is Friday, February 14 with the train departing the depot at 6:30 pm Eastern Time. (Central Time: 5:30 pm)

.Other dates for this Chocolate Tasting experience for 2020 are:

March 27

April 10

June 6

July 25

September 26

** Advance tickets are required. Be sure to visit French Lick Scenic Railway for tickets and more information.