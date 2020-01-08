How to Book Your Appointment for Friday’s New Year, New Life Blood Drive

Our New Year, New Life Blood Drive with the American Red Cross and Eyewitness News is set for this Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Dillard's wing of Eastland Mall with a goal of collecting 100 pints of blood during that nine hour window. In order to make that happen, we obviously need you to (literally) roll up your sleeve and make a donation.

The best way to ensure you're in and out as quickly as possible is to book an appointment ahead of time. While we will accept walk-ups, there's a chance you may have to wait a while for a slot to open up. Fortunately, it's super easy to get your appointment set.

Right now, until 7:00 p.m. tonight (Wednesday, January 8th, 2020) the Red Cross on Stockwell Road the volunteers pictured above standing by to take your call and help set up your appointment. All you need to do is call 1-888-417-0073. It will only take a few minutes.