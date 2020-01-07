If You Have Any Of These In Your Pantry, Could Be Worth Up To $10,000

Start going through your mom's old cookware because you might find yourself a very valuable item.

There are some collectors out there that are willing to pay a ridiculous amount of money for Corning Ware. You might not know Corning Ware by name, but if you saw it, you'd know exactly what I am referring to. These 1970's-style porcelain pots are making a comeback with some patterns going for up to $10,000 on eBay.

eBay

According to ThatsLife.com:

Some floral patterns are far more rare than others. The Cornflower range, with a blue floral design, is the most common pattern but is still worth a lot of money. More rare patterns, like Wildflower - made from 1977 to 1984 - and Floral Bouquet - made from 1971 to 1975 - can fetch up to $10,000 online.

That's a pretty decent chunk of change for cookware...but get this. If you have some of the entire collections, they could be worth up to $25,000 on eBay.

eBay

I'm going to have to tell my mom about this because she always made my favorite cheesy potatoes in a porcelain pot that looks just like some of these. She would lose her mind if she found out how much it could be worth.

You can check out how much these things are going for on eBay by clicking here. Maybe you will see some that you have in your cabinets at home. If so, you might want to hold onto them...or make a pretty decent profit off of them!