EPD Searching for Missing Teen

A missing persons report has been filed in hopes of finding 16-year-old Dristen Kroeger.

A mother's plea on Facebook has gained local attention as she searches for her missing son.

16-year-old Dristen Kroeger has been missing since at least Monday.

Dristen is about 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing light grey joggers with a dark grey shirt and blue and yellow Air Force shoes.

Dristen's mother posted the following to her Facebook page:

"Please please pray for my son to be found safe and sound I just want him home I can't sit I can't eat I can't sleep all I can do is pace and worry about what could be going on with him I'm losing my mind right now my heart's in pieces I'm so scared for him."

If have any knowledge of Dristen's whereabouts, contact the Evansville Police The phone numbers provided on Dristen's mother's page are 812-802-7055 or 812-773-1699.