Koala Bear Drinking from a Water Bottle is the Cutest Video Ever!
I've spent longer than I care to admit looking through pics of sweet little koala bears, getting saved in Australia. They just look so cuddly and sweet, I want to save them all! I had to share this super cute video of cyclist, Anna Heusler, stopping to share her water with an overheated koala.
There were about a dozen cyclists around me watching this (all men) and several commented that it was genuinely the best thing they've witnessed. What a truly wonderful experience. Check out my previous posts this morning for explanation. : Please see my "Go Fund Me" page which is on my Instagram profile bio that I have commenced to raise money for the rescue team caring for over 100 sick and injured koalas in Adelaide.
Here are some fun facts about koalas that you might not know: Koala bears aren't bears! In fact they aren't even related to bears. They are kin to kangaroos. They can run as fast as a rabbit. The female koalas have a pouch, like a kangaroo.
9 out of 10 Koalas prefer Specialized 😂😂😂 (see my previous post for explanation) : Please see my "Go Fund Me" page which is on my Instagram profile bio that I have commenced to raise money for the rescue team caring for over 100 sick and injured koalas in Adelaide.
Adopt a koala by clicking HERE.
Donate to the brush fire relief through the Australian Red Cross.