Koala Bear Drinking from a Water Bottle is the Cutest Video Ever!

I've spent longer than I care to admit looking through pics of sweet little koala bears, getting saved in Australia. They just look so cuddly and sweet, I want to save them all! I had to share this super cute video of cyclist, Anna Heusler, stopping to share her water with an overheated koala.

Photo: Bikebug2019

Here are some fun facts about koalas that you might not know: Koala bears aren't bears! In fact they aren't even related to bears. They are kin to kangaroos. They can run as fast as a rabbit. The female koalas have a pouch, like a kangaroo.

Adopt a koala by clicking HERE.

Donate to the brush fire relief through the Australian Red Cross.