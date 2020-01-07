Donating Blood Could Score You a Trip to This Year’s Super Bowl

Making a life-saving blood donation during our annual New Year, New Life Blood Drive with the American Red Cross and our media partners, Eyewitness News, this Friday could earn you a trip to Miami, Florida to see Super Bowl 54 in person.

The American Red Cross announced today they've teamed up with the NFL to send one blood donor and a guest to the big game on February 2nd, complete with two tickets to the game, entry to the official NFL Tailgate, tickets to Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center, round-trip airfare to Miami, three-night hotel accommodations at The Alexander® - All Suite Oceanfront Resort (Jan. 31 to Feb. 3), and a $500 gift card for expenses.

All you need to do to enter is make a whole blood or platelet donation between now and January 19th. Fortunately, our blood drive this Friday falls right in the middle of that date range.

The drive will take place from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. in the Dillard's wing of Eastland Mall, and comes at a time when the Red Cross is in desperate need of all blood types, especially those who are Type O, like me (shout out to all the O-Negatives in the house!).

Theo Boots, Executive Director of the Southwest Indiana chapter of the American Red Cross, told us this morning the organization currently sits at "less than a three day, nationwide blood supply," and locally there's a need for roughly "240 units" of blood in our region every day which is why making an appointment for the New Year, New Life Blood Drive is so important.

Walk-ups will be welcome, however depending on the turnout, may result in you waiting a bit before you can donate. Your best bet to ensure you're in and out, and back to the rest of your day is to set an appointment by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or by booking a time online through redcrossblood.org, or the Red Cross's Blood Donor app using the sponsor code: DONORAMA.

Our goal is 100 pints of blood during that nine hour window. Help us get there by making your appointment now.