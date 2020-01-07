What You Can Do to Help Evansville Prepare for Possible Flooding

Forecasters tell us that we could possibly get up to six inches of rain later this week. Keeping that in mind, Evansville city officials are asking the public to do their part to mitigate the possible flooding.

So, what can you do to help? The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility, Street Maintenance and the City Engineer’s Office ask that if you see a clogged street inlet prior to the rain event, please clear the inlet and remove the debris from the potential flooding area. They're also asking us all to share the image below.

Truth be told, this is probably something we should do on a regular basis anyway, but I just don't think about it. If you live near an inlet, maybe just check it out today and make sure there is nothing blocking the drain.